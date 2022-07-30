Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Columbia Sportswear worth $69,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $195,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

