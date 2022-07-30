Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 51,099 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

