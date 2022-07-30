Citigroup Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.29.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

