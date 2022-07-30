Royal Bank of Canada Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

