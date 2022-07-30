Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.85% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

