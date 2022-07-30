Cowen Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cowen reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

