Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,142 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $112.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

