Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.72) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

