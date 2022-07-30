Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 17,022 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

