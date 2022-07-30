Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,503 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

