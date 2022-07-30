Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $206,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

