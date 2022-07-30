ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,262 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSTR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $463.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

