LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 7%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 2,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $160.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $160.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $581.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

