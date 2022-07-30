State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 902 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

