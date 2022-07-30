State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

