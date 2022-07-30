31,552 Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

LXU stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

