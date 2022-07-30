ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,355 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 776,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,326 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $48.53 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

