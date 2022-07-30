Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $446.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

