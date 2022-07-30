FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 4302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after buying an additional 73,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 171,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after buying an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

