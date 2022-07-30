Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 70,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 30,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
V stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.62. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.