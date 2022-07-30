Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

