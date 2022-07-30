Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

