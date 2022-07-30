The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

