115,278 Shares in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Mercato Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,923,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,958,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPRA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

