Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.06 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 363,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $203.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.