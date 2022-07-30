Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.62. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

