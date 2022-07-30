Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 130,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,968,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

PG stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

