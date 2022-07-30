Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $229.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

