Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

