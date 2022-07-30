Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,198 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

