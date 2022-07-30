Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.43, but opened at $31.25. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 14,408 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 136,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

