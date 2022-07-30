Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Paychex worth $67,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $17,921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

