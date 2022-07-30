Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

