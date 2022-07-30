D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

