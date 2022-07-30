Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

