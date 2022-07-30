Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 860 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $22,800,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO opened at $53.29 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

