CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8,050.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $199.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

