Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

