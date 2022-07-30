Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,110 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 786,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 61,198 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avient by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

