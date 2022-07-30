Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

