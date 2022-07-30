Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 408,759 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of LKQ worth $66,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LKQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.84 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

