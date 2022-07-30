Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Trading Up 0.6 %

WAT opened at $364.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.70 and its 200-day moving average is $322.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

