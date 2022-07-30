Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.24 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $67,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,435,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

