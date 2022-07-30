Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 126,708 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Genuine Parts worth $70,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $132.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $153.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.