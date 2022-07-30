Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Gartner worth $72,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner by 78.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 48.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

IT stock opened at $265.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

