Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 258,595 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,595 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $72,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,727,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $79.10 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

