Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.