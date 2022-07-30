Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 438.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of State Street worth $74,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

