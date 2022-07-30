Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Sun Communities worth $77,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SUI opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.36.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.