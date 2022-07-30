Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $74,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RTX opened at $93.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.